The police in Rivers State say steps have been taken to bring an end to human rights abuses and other dangerous practices by officers.

Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu gave this assurance at the end of a three-week operational training program in Port Harcourt.

The police say they are taking capacity building seriously to ensure

that all personnel adhere to international best practices in the line of

duty.

This training focused on updating the skills of police officers in

dealing with dangerous situations.

It featured exercises on tactical combat formation.

Participants also received courses on crowd control.

As the command prioritizes capacity building, it says building a police

force with a human face is equally important.

The police hope that with more support from its top management and the state government, they would get the right equipment that officers need to fully utilize the skills acquired in these training sessions.