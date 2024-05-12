The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State has arrested four suspects

impersonating operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The police also arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin allegedly

responsible for series of abductions at the Federal University of Lafia

in the state.

These suspects are members of a gang impersonating operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

They are in the habit of harassing young Nigerians who are perceived to be internet fraudsters and extort huge amount of money from them, claiming to be officials of the anti-corruption agency.

Their last operation was in Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State, where they raided a student off campus hostel at the Federal

Polytechnic Nasarawa and abducted one of the students.

The community immediately put a distress call to the police and series of roadblocks were mounted.

The intensity of the stop and search by the police forced the fake

operatives to abandon their vehicle and victim.

One of the fake operatives was lynched by the angry mob before the police could intervene, he eventually died while receiving treatment.

The suspect confessed to the crime.

The Police also arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin allegedly

responsible for series of abductions at the Federal University of