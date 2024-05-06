Osun State Government is calling for peaceful coexistence among residents by shunning all forms of violence.

The State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewumi stated this at the presentation of staff of office and Instruments of appointment to the new Elende of Eko-Ende, in Osun State.

Eko-ende is a rural community in Ifelodun local Government area of Osun State.

Following the demise of its traditional ruler last year, the State Government recently ordered the commencement of process to select a new monarch.

Here is the presentation of staff of office and Instrument of appointment to the new monarch, Oba Abdulwaheed Adekunle.

The State Government expressed joy with the residents of the community for being peaceful.

One of the task ahead of the monarch is to unit is people.

The monarch promised that the community will witness maximisation of its full potentials during his reign.

Residents of were also encouraged to give new King the utmost needed support to galvanize the development of the community.