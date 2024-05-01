Ogun State government has warned residents living in flood prone areas to consider relocating to a safer ground or create higher elevation within their residence.

The Commissioner for Environment in the State, Ola Oresanya gave this warning during the 2024 flood alert programme, held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Aside from the Federal Government’s notice to some state about the impending flooding between April and November this year, Ogun State Government has also warned residents to prepare ahead and relocate to safer ground.

The Commissioner for Environment in the state, Ola Oresanya said 16 out of the 20 local governments areas in the state are expected to have the highest rainfall.

He warned those building on waterways and those living in flood prone areas to move away to avoid problem, adding that the state government will work hard to avert disaster.

The Commissioner while encouraging farmers to begin planting, advised fish farmers to be very careful with their operations as heavy rainfall may affect their pounds and business.

On his part the Managing Director, Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority Olufemi Odumosu while expressing delight in the synergy between the State and federal government to tackle the menace said that the authority has put necessary measures in place to assist in mitigating the effect of the flood.

Representatives of some communities prone to flooding who were in attendance appreciate the government for being proactive and promised to support the government in creating awareness about this year’s flood alert.