Creating a space for historically marginalized people to fill leadership roles in their communities has been a major task.

The Centre For Citizens With Disabilities say persons with disabilities need to be equipped ahead of the next election not only to vote but to contest for political positions.

Sadly, persons with disabilities often face systemic exclusion and discrimination.

Interestingly, the advocacy against this practice has been consistent across platforms.

The opportunity to be involved in political life is at the heart of what it means to live in a democratic society.

The right to political participation, including persons with disabilities is firmly grounded in international laws but despite these, there are significant challenges to the realisation of the right to political participation for persons with disabilities.

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities at this Capacity Building Workshop equips aspiring Politicians with Disabilities on essential leadership information.

Barriers to political participation do not affect all persons with disabilities equally.

Those with more severe impairments, as well as people with particular types of impairment – for example, persons with intellectual disabilities – disproportionately face barriers to their participation in the political life.

As these individuals are often some of the most isolated and excluded in the political process.