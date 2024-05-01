Proprietor/Chief Executive Officer, Caleb Group of Schools and Founder/Visitor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr. Oladega Adebogun has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Senator Tokunbo Abiru, for their proactive roles in the reconstruction of the Ikorodu-Itoikin road.

Initially built in 1975 during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon and Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, the road has undergone significant improvement, thanks to recent efforts.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Dr. Elvis Otobo, Adebogun hailed this initiative as a sign of democratic progress. He acknowledged the road’s troubled history, highlighting the intervention of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, which approved its reconstruction through the Federal Ministry of Works. The reconstruction has not only eased travel for commuters but also brought relief to residents and businesses along the corridor.

Dr. Adebogun, a seasoned scholar and educationist, lauded the calls for the road’s dualisation to enhance its capacity. He also appreciated Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, for assuring the design for the road’s dualisation. Additionally, he recognized President Tinubu’s efforts in infrastructure development across the country, citing projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, and the Second Niger Bridge Bypasses.

Highlighting the road’s strategic importance as a key access point and route to the emerging Lekki-Ibeju corridor, Dr. Adebogun emphasized its significance to national development.

He expressed optimism that continued infrastructure investment would further boost economic activities and connectivity in the region.