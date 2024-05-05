Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested suspected vandals of rail line sleepers and tracks in Uratta, Aba North.

Inside this fenced piece of land are large quantities of vandalised rail sleepers and tracks.

The suspected dealers are operating the illegal activity here at 2nd power line by Ogbosisi Uratta in Aba.

NSCDC personnel during a raid uncovered the syndicate and seized rail line tracks in various stages of processing about to be allegedly transported to Ilorin, Kwara State.

The state Commandant of NSCDC says it is the corps’ desire to reduce all forms of vandalism and acts that sabotage Nigeria’s economy.

Items recovered from the vandals are large quantities of vandalised railway irons as well as a truck.