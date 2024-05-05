Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed his heart-felt condolences to the family of former Minister of Education (State), Chief Kenneth Gbagi, who died on Saturday May 4.

Mr Gbagi a senior lawyer, businessman, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the 2023 general election and industrialist, died at 62, after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the death of Kenneth Gbagi as tragic, unfortunate and heart-wrenching.

He commiserated with the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Oginibo community, in particular, over the death of the renowned politician and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

He noted that Mr Gbagi, a Criminologist, entrepreneur and lawyer, was Chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, and, later, Minister of Education (State) during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Governor Oborevwori said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of a renowned politician and astute businessman, Kenneth Gbagi, who on in Lagos on Saturday.

“The news of his death came to me as a terrible shock and my heart-felt condolences go to his family, the people of Oginibo and the members of the Social Democratic Party, SDP”.

He prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.