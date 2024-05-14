Kebbi State Government is employing measures to improve its revenue generation drive geared towards attaining the even socio-economic development of the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr.Abba Sani Kalgo, when he briefed newsmen at the Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry ,organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

He said that the state government was taking measures through land reforms, small claims courts and other means to generate revenue for the state.

He also explained that Kebbi State Government has empowered no fewer than 1,950 indigent persons in the state under the social transfer programme.

This largesse was extended to the beneficiaries under the NG-CARES Programme FOR RESULTS TAGGED, ”KAURA CARES’.

He said that the scheme was one of the World Bank Supported Programmes being fully facilitated by the Kebbi State Government.

Kalgo said that the money was released to continue the programme implementation during which the beneficiaries were given access. to livelihood support .

They included food security interventions , grants for poor and vulnerable households as well as grants for SMEs.

According to the Commissioner, the beneficiaries included 1,077 males and 873 females, adding over 27,000 farmers received agricultural assets, agricultural inputs and fisheries support.

Kalgo further said that numerous persons benefited from the livelihood support grants from SCDA, just as 613 firms received operational support grants out of which 453 were male-led rims, with 160 female-led ones.

The Commissioner added that 23 feeder roads were also constructed under the CARES programme, with a total length of 79.2kms.

According to Kalgo , 29 wet markets were constructed, adding that micro projects comprising 29 community clinics and 24 water and sanitation projects were all undertaken under the programme.

Kalgo added that the Ministry is also coordinating the State’s Action Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Prgarnme for Results.

In the same vein, land reforms are already underway in the state, while small claims courts have been established in fulfilment of the programme requirements.

He said, ”Kebbi State has met all eligibility criteria to continue participating in the programme for 2024. It is not surprising that Kebbi State State is ranked 4th in the ease of doing business rankings of states in Nigeria.”

Enumerating a myriad of other achievements , the Commissioner commended Dr. Nasir Idris, for the steadfast support given to the Ministry.

” This support is invaluable and there is no gainsaying that the Ministry of Budget will continue to reciprocate that support by going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to fulfilling its statutory responsibilities,” he added.