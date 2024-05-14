Governor Nasir Idris says his administration has myriads of good packages for civil servants of Kebbi State.

This, according to the Governor, is aimed at ensuring the welfare of civil servants towards optimal performance.

The governor made the assertion this Tuesday while addressing cashiers and finance clerks of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State at a three day workshop organised by the Kebbi State Local Government Service Commission in collaboration with POBICONS Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

Idris reiterated that the welfare of civil servants both serving and retired remains one of the top priority of his administration.

He said his administration was up to date in the payment of salary, pension, gratuity and leave grant, the feat which many states in Nigeria did not attain.

“I don’t owe salary, I don’t owe pension, I don’t owe gratuity including death benefit.

‘I know in the whole country, you will find it very difficult to have a state like Kebbi State where the welfare of workers is given priority.

“This is just the beginning, Government is preparing alot of packages for civil servants,” he assured.

The governor enumerated some major achievements recorded by his administration in agriculture, education, heath and urban development.

He explained that he was poised to give the state capital, Birnin Kebbi the desired transformation of a modern city.

Gov. Idris commended the Chairman of Kebbi State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Mansur Shehu and his Commissioners for organising the workshop.

On his part, the Chairman, Kebbi State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Mansur Shehu said 189 participants drawn from the 21 LGAs were participating in the workshop.

Shehu explained that the workshop was organised to empower the participants with requisite skills in various aspects of their work to meet up with modern methodology.