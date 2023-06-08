The Kaduna State government has begun discussions with Deloitte Nigeria, a renowned financial consulting firm, to assist the state in increasing its Internally Generated Revenue, or IGR.

Kaduna State’s internal generated revenue (IGR) for 2022 stood at 58.1 billion Naira, according to a statementthe Governor’s Chief of Staff.

During a meeting to mark the start of the partnership, Kaduna State Governor Malam Uba Sani reiterated his commitment to increasing IGR in order to achieve sustainable growth and development in the state.

According to the statement, the Governor expressed optimism that the firm would fashion out strategies that will help achieve the set goal.

Advertisement

Governor Sani also expressed confidence that with the collaborative efforts of all the government MDAs, the strategies would be successfully implemented and lead to the desired increased revenue generation for the sustainable growth and development of Kaduna State.

During the meeting, representatives of Deloitte Nigeria, presented their recommendations on how the state can rapidly increase its revenue generation.