The Nigerian military says investigation into the Tudun Biri error strike which occurred in has been concluded and 12 military personnel have been indicted.

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba disclosed that the military personnel are now facing a Court martial.

General Buba admitted that the drone strike that killed scores of unarmed civilians on December the 3rd last year was a mistake.

The drone strike occurred as the villagers were celebrating Mawlid, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

A Nigerian Army drone flying overhead in routine counter-terrorism operations mistook the movements of the civilians for terrorists.

The Nigerian Air Force initially denied responsibility for the attacks, but later the Army admitted that 85 people were killed.