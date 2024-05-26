The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released a preliminary report on the boat accident involving Jnr Pope and Nollywood production crew members on the Anambra River, revealing that the boat driver was not certified to operate the vessel.

The Director General of the bureau disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, reaffirming the bureau’s commitment to transportation safety across Nigeria.

The Nigerian entertainment industry, Nollywood, still mourns the loss of popular actor Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, and three others who tragically died in a boat accident while returning from a movie set in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Over a month later, the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau released a report on the accident, revealing that only one passenger wore a life jacket, which they had brought themselves, as the operator failed to provide life jackets for others. Additionally, the rescue operation was delayed due to the absence of trained divers.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the bureau believes that the release of the preliminary report on four major accidents underscores their dedication to improving safety across all modes of transportation in Nigeria.

The head of the bureau attributed the delay in releasing some reports to lack of funding. He also appealed for more resources allocated to the agency and called for increased partnerships among sister agencies.

The four preliminary reports were unveiled concerning the Airpeace accident in 2021, the Boeing 737-300 aircraft accident in 2021, the Dana Air incident in 2024, and the Onono Jetty in Anambra en route Asaba Jetty in Asaba, Delta State in 2024.