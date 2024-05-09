A Bill to establish a National Internship and Unemployment Benefits Scheme has scaled second reading at the Nigerian Senate.

Leading the debate, the lawmaker representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Afolabi says the bill seeks to increase employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth , and improve on skill development that will also boost Nigeria’s Economy and discourage crime .

Also, a bill seeking to provide Documentation and protection of Domestic workers and employees by the jigawa North west lawmaker, Senator Babagida Hussaini also scaled second reading in the Senate .

The high rate of unemployment has got lawmakers concerned.

Senator representing Ogun Central , hopes that his bill if passed and assented to will address the high rate of unemployment and make crime unattractive to youths and also build their skills for economic development.

In as similar development , a bill that will ensure proper documentation of Domestic workers and Employees to protect the workers right and also ensure safety of their employers has scaled second reading in the senate .