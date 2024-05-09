The Osun State government has initiated a series of infrastructure projects worth more than 45 billion Naira.

The projects include a flyover bridge and 55 km of road spanning 30 local government districts across the state.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of the state, stated that once completed, the projects will assist bridge the infrastructural gap between the state’s urban and rural communities.

He noted that his government had chosen a pragmatic approach of phased project development to address the state’s infrastructure deficit, and that more would be done to keep his campaign pledges to the people.

The governor, who spoke at the flag-off ceremony for a N14.9 billion flyover bridge in Ile-Ife, also announced that over 30 billion naira would be invested on 55 kilometers of road in 30 Local Government Areas.

He emphasised the importance of the overpass in reducing traffic jams and improving vehicular flow near the congested Lagere crossroads in Ile-Ife.

He claimed that all of the listed projects were vital to the state’s economy and would be finished within twelve months of their launch.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who was at the inauguration commended Governor Adeleke for starting the project in the heart of the town and urged him to ensure speedy completion of it.

He said the site of the flyover was strategic because of the level of economic and social activities associated with that part of the town.

Many dignitaries including sons and daughters of Ile-Ife as well as other residents witnessed the occasion and lauded the state government for inaugurating the project.