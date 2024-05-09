The Commander Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Kevin Aligbe has inaugurated the Examination Panel for the 2024 Captain to Major Written Promotion Examination (CMWPE)

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Muhammadu Buhari Auditorium, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin City, Edo State, with fifty-five members of the Examination Panel being inaugurated.

Major General Aligbe, also serving as the Examination President, urged the fifty-five panelists to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their responsibilities.

He emphasised that their nomination was based on their high level of integrity, honesty, and professional competence. The Commander TRADOC NA urged them to adhere to the principles of fairness, thoroughness, and uprightness in conducting the examination.

Major General Aligbe stressed the importance of objectivity and transparency in handling the examination, as it is crucial for candidates’ career progression within the Nigerian Army.

He reminded the panelists of the guidelines for setting the examination, emphasising the need for meticulousness and fairness.

The examination, according to General Aligbe, should aim at testing the officers’ problem-solving abilities rather than being seen as a mere formality. He reiterated that the aim is to produce problem-solving officers in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Training TRADOC Nigerian Army, Major General POA Okoye, the Acting Director Examination TRADOC Nigerian Army, Principal Staff Officers of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, and Observers.

The day’s activities concluded with a courtesy visit by the Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Major General Kevin Aligbe, to the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport Benin, Major General ND Shagaya, at Headquarters NASST. The Commander TRADOC Nigerian Army was briefed on the school’s activities and witnessed demonstrations by the students.