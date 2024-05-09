Ekiti State University (EKSU) has officially welcomed over 6,000 students into its academic community for the 2023–24 academic session.



Addressing the newly matriculated students, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, congratulated them for successfully gaining admission to the university.

Prof. Olanipekun emphasised the importance of maintaining good conduct throughout their academic journey and urged them to refrain from any behavior that could jeopardize their student status.

The Vice Chancellor reassured parents and guardians that the university is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying and harassment.

In response, Oluwasefunmi Ogunmiloyo and Michael Ojo expressed their delight at being admitted to the institution and pledged to uphold the values of the university as exemplary ambassadors.