The Federal Government has assured Nigerian students of its unwavering commitment to ensure they have an uninterrupted academic calendar to complete their degree within the stipulated time.

The Federal Government also pledged its support to girl child education , engagement of entrepreneurs, and empowerment of youths.

The Nigerian education system is faced with a lot challenges such as the lack of funding, inadequate facilities , regular strikes in tertiary institutions among other issues.

Successive administrations have tried to solve this problem but it has not yielded much.

It is why the Federal Government has decided to set up a committee for all Nigeria tertiary institutions Dean of student affairs.

The Federal Government also assured Nigerian women and girls of its plan to support women education and used this event to unveil programms for Girl child education, engagement, entrepreneurship, and empowerment programme .

This programme will help the girl child and women to develop valuable skills and knowledge.

Other Stakeholder at the event urge Nigerian women and girls to key into the Federal Government’s initiative as it will ensure a better future for them.

The Federal Government is optimistic that this programme will nurture talents and provide resources for women and girls to become successful leaders in the future .