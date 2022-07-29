Oyo Govt declares August 1 work-free day to mark new Islamic calendar

The Oyo State Government has declared Monday, August 1, 2022 a work-free day to mark the new Islamic calendar, 1st Muharam (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

This development was announced in a circular dated July 29, 2022, signed by Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Secretary to the State Government, and distributed to the leaders of the legislative, judicial, and various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The circular reads: The Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde (FNSE) has declared Monday, 1st of August, 2022 as a work-free day in the State, to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic Calendar Year of 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor has also enjoined all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the State in particular and the country in general.”