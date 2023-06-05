Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has announced the dissolution of the 7th State Assembly and issued a proclamation for the constitution of the 8th Assembly.

Adeleke conveyed the message of the dissolution and the proclamation to the Clerk of the Assembly as confirmed in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Rasheed said the dissolution is line with Section 105, sub-section 3 of the constitution, stressing that the decision has been conveyed to the Clerk of the Assembly, for immediate effect.

According to the statement, the new session is to kick start on Tuesday 6th June, 2023 by 10am.

Advertisement

The letters read as follows:

DISSOLUTION OF THE 7TH ASSEMBLY OF OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

I write to convey the dissolution of the 7th Assembly and it reads as follows:

“Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that a House of Assembly shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House.

“Now, therefore, I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the seventh (7th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

Advertisement

“Given under my hand and the public seal of Osun State of Nigeria at Osogbo, this Friday, 2nd Day of June, 2023”.