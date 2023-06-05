The Nigeria Women’s Football League champions, Bayelsa Queens, are preparing to defend their championship at this year’s NWFL Super Six event, which kicks off on Tuesday at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Queens won the 2022 championship with 15 points after victories over the Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels.

Following the conclusion of the NWFL regular season matches this year, they firmly established their place in the Super Six playoffs.

The regular season, which ran from December 1, 2022, to April 21, featured 14 clubs. The clubs were divided into two groups of seven, and the top three players from each pool advanced to the championship match.

In Group A, Edo Queens finished as winners with 25 points from 12 matches, followed by Robo Queens with 22 points and Confluence Queens in third with 21 points.

Delta Queens claimed the top spot in Group B with 26 points, one ahead of title holders Bayelsa Queens, who were second and Rivers Angels in third with 20 points from 12 games.

Despite finishing second Group B, Bayelsa feel they have what it takes to defend their title

All six participating teams are expected to arrive in Asaba on Monday (today).

The 2023 NWFL Super Six champions will represent Nigeria in the 2023 WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifications, which will act as qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League, in August.

Meanwhile, the top scorer in the NWFL, Omokwo Mercy of Delta Queens, has vowed to keep her outstanding performance in the Super Six game going.

Omokwo finished the regular season with nine goals in 12 games, three more than Abia Angels’ Agams Nkechi, teammate Chinaza Agoh, and Robo Queens’ Folashade Ijamilusi, all of whom scored six.

Delta State Governor Sherrif Oborevwori is anticipated to attend and support the teams.