Osun State Government has clarified that Mrs Titilola Adeleke remains the first lady of Osun and not the Governor’s second wife, Ngozi Adeleke.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Rasheed Olawale said Mrs Titilola Adeleke will officially host the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in Osogbo on Tuesday in line with the directive of the Governor.

Some fliers purportedly from the offices of the wives of the state Governor had surfaced on Monday where both were welcoming the first lady of the federal Republic of Nigeria to the State in their capacity as first ladies of Osun state.

The Statement however disowns the flier from the office of Ngozi Adeleke affirming Titilola Adeleke as the first lady of Osun State.

The Statement said the flier was never authorized by Ngozi Adeleke alleging that the material was manufactured and shared by elements who wanted to sow discord and create an atmosphere of confusion.

While noting that the person behind the flier has been nabbed and questioned, the Statement urged residents of the state to come out in large numbers to welcome the wife of the president to the State.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu is expected to turn the sod of buildings for alternative school for girls in Osogbo on Tuesday.