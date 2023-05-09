The Supreme Court has set aside the appeal by Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Osun State Governor.

The apex court, in its judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, also upheld the Appeal Court’s judgment which upheld the election of Adeleke as the state governor.

The apex court held that the appellant failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of over voting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The judgment was affirmed and adopted by the entire five members of the panel.

According to all the members of the panel, the appeal lacked merit.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeleke the winner of the poll, saying he scored 403,371 votes to sack Oyetola who was the then incumbent with 375,027.

However, Oyetola and his party had alleged irregularities in the polls and challenged Adeleke’s victory at the Tribunal.

President-elect congratulates Governor Adeleke over Supreme Court victory, urges him to unite Osun State

President-elect Bola Tinubu has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke over his victory at the Supreme Court, urging him to now move quickly to unite the state.

The President-elect said with the final court in the land giving its verdict on the Osun governorship tussle, all must respect the judgement.

Asíwájú Tinubu also commended the immediate-past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for discharging himself creditably during his first term and for deepening democracy by pursuing his democratic rights peacefully to the end.

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday by his office, the President-elect said: “I congratulate Mr. Ademola Adeleke over his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of Osun Governorship election.

The apex court in the land has spoken and all of us must obey its verdict. It is the right thing to do for democracy and rule of law to continue to thrive in the land.

“I must also commend the immediate-past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for exercising his democratic rights as the constitution allows him to do.

Governor Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office. He lost the office but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the business of governance.

“Now that the matter of the July 16, 2022 Osun State Governorship Election has been brought to a close, I urge Governor Adeleke to immediately settle down to work and continue from where the former governor left it. He should now move to unite the state. I also urge all the people of Osun to work for peace and progress in the state.”