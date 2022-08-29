Fashola commends Kano on infrastructural development

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has applauded the government and people of Kano State for their commitment to road infrastructure development.

He praised the state administration for making significant investments in road infrastructure improvement, emphasising how difficult it was to get to Kano during his first trip as a minister.

Fashola gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano State during the 28th National Council Meeting on Works.

The Minister stated that Kano State has been at the forefront of issues relating to “Right of Way” compensation during road construction by the Federal Government in the state, adding that the state government typically resolves compensation issues on its own even though the law permits that the acquiring authority is the one required to pay compensation.

He welcomed the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the government of Kano State, noting that it has been highly strategic and beneficial to the ministry’s mission as set forth by the Nigerian President.

He further said that the Federal Government is not competing with any State government, stating that it is the responsibility of federal government to support every State government to achieve its developmental objectives as conceived by the State government.

Fashola thanked Kano State Governor for responding quickly when requested to acquire land to build a housing Estate in the State.

The Minister also expressed his heart felt gratitude to Kano State Government for accepting to play host to this year’s 28th National Council on Works.

While responding to the Honourable Minister, The Governor of Kano State, Dr, Abudulahi Ganduje thanked the Federal Government for investing heavily on road infrastructure and housing development in the State.

He noted that before the coming of the present administration, many road projects in the State were abandoned, but now they are receiving commendable attention from the Federal Government.

Governor Ganduje praised the good working relationship between Kano State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure and Federal Controller of Works Kano State Yahaya Ali, saying it has aided infrastructural development in the state.