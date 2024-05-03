Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma says stable electricity remains pivotal for economic growth.

He said this while signing two executive bills into law at government house Owerri.

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly and members of the State executive council converged on the government house to witness the signing of two executive bills into law by governor Hope Uzodinma.

The bills assented by the governor are Imo State electricity bill and a bill for a law to amend Imo State Polytechnic law number 15 of 2012 from a multi campus system to a unified campus system.

Governor Uzodinma shortly after his assent expressed optimism that the new electricity law will bring raped development to both rural and urban areas of the State.

In the same vein, Governor Uzodinma signed a memorandum of understanding with some multi national companies to build a 200 room hotel in the State under public private partnership arrangement.

Imo State government has got the approval of the federal government to complete the abandoned Egbema power plant which was a federal Government project but was abandoned for years.