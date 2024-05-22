The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, has described his alleged impeachment by some members of the State House of Assembly as false.

The Speaker was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Mathew Okache, as describing the purported impeachment as nothing but the act of desperate people.

He asserted that he remains the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly irrespective of the noise by those who invited hoodlums to invade the house during plenary on Wednesday 22nd of May.

Read Full Statement Below….

CRSHA: RT HON ELVERT AYAMBEM REMAINS THE SPEAKER OF THE 10TH ASSEMBLY

The Cross River State House of Assembly has been alerted to false news reports that the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem, has been impeached.

To be clear, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly is without a doubt Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem and that is the current position. What happened earlier today (Wednesday) during the plenary, when Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, disrupted the session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, is a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.

The House of Assembly is not aware of any impeachment notices being served to anyone before the frivolous act as witnessed at the chambers. The alleged impeachment and replacement are speculative, and the general public is urged to disregard fake news and dismiss any notion of a crisis. The status quo is that Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem is the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Mr. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem remains unconcerned and determined to elevate the Cross River State House of Assembly and support the Executive arm of government, led by His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in achieving the people’s first mantra.

Also note, that the removal of the speaker and election is not done anywhere but within precient of the Assembly Complex.

Matthew Okache

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker

22/05/2024