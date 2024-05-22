The Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem has been impeached by two-third majority of the House.

17 out of 25 members of the House signed the notice of his impeachment.

Before he was removed at the plenary, a slight drama happened when the impeachment notice was tabled.

In the notice made available to TVC News, the speaker was removed on four grounds, bothering on financial misconduct, incompetence and wrong conduct of preliminary proceedings; non-compliance with the Cross River State Legislature Fund Management Law 2021, and total failure to convene a leadership meeting.

The House turned violent when the notice was brought.