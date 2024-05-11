Governor of Kaduna state, Dikko Umaru Radda has inaugurated the state’s Hajj committee for year 2024.



The committee led by former depputy governor of the state Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi.

The former deputy governor is expected to facilitate the travel of the state pilgrims to the Holy land.

This year, Katsina state registered about 4,000 pilgrims and they expected to be airlifted as six batches.

The governor also announced the payment of seven hundred and fifty Saudi riyals for each of the state’s intending pilgrims.

Governor Radda directed both the Hajj delegation and the management of the Pilgrims’ Welfare Board to ensure that not a single kobo is deducted from the pilgrims’ basic traveling allowances for any reason.

He expressed gratitude that, despite the challenges caused by the increase in Hajj fare, the intending pilgrims in the state were able to make the full payment.

Governor Radda, according to a statement by his spokesman Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, noted that it is the responsibility to oversee the general conduct of the 2024 Hajj operations from its beginning to end.

Governor Radda maintained that the delegation is expected to produce a comprehensive report on the general conduct, including any shortcomings or successes, with a view to making corrections for future Hajj exercises.

While accepting the offer, the Chairman of the delegation for 2024 Hajj in Katsina, Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, expressed gratitude to the Governor Radda for finding them fit to serve the state pilgrims.