The Nigerian Navy is participating in a 7-day sea exercise aimed at improving maritime security through regional collaboration.

Correspondent, Uche Okoro was at the flag off ceremony for the exercise at the Navy’s Jetty in Onne, Rivers State.

This is the 14th edition of Obangame Express.

The objective of this U.S sponsored annual exercise is to enhance the collective efforts of navies in the region towards tackling maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea.

It underscores the need for nations in the region to share expertise and information to achieve a safe and secure maritime space that allows economic activities to thrive.

Obangame Express involves several components of the Navy embarking on different operations to assess and improve their tactical capabilities.

Representative of the Chief of Naval Staff performed the flag off for the exercise on board Nigerian Navy Ship Kada.