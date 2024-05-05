Governor Agbu kefas of Taraba state has warned that his administration will no longer condone laxity after the celebration of one year in office by May 29.

The governor spoke at the Government House banquet hall Jalingo during the swearing-in ceremony of Special Advisers and members of the State Judicial Service Commission.

These sets are the third batch of appointees to be administered the oath of office since Agbu kefas assumed office as governor of Taraba state.

Among them are Four Special Advisers and two Members of the State Judicial Service Commission, as well as Taraba State Investment Promotion Agency, and the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

Governor Kefas congratulated the appointees and promised to create an enabling environment for them to thrive.

The Governor noted that his second year in office will come with so many developmental projects, but warned that he will not condone laxity.

Speaking on behalf of the appointee Hon Kabiru Jalo, thanked the Governor for counting them worthy to be part of his administration.

He pledged that all the appointees would do their best and deliver on their mandates.

The occasion was well attended by family, friends and well-wishers of the new appointees.