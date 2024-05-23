Katsina state Governor Dikko Umar Radda has inaugurated the state council on climate change to chart a way forward in mitigating environmental issues affecting the state and the entire world.

This is an effort to enable the state to link up with other international communities to prove green job opportunities and also boost food security.

The rapid changes being witnessed in the global climate has continued to compel states especially with extreme weather conditions to think out of the box to get right answers to climate change and it’s associated effects.

Already almost two third of the state is vulnerable to drought and desertification which has added to the problem of insecurity and mass rural urban migration.

However, the current intense international pressure for attitudinal change to environment and afforestation programs of some of the state, it is hoped that new solutions will be derived.

Katsina in the last ten years has witnessed serious floodings and other environmental changes signaling the magnitude of threats the climate change may bring if nothing tangible is achieved.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda reinstated the position of the state and how ready his administration is to take advantage of global action on climate change.

The need for firewood as has been a major factor of massive deforestation and soil degredation in this part of the country.

This is why the government need to start thinking of alternative energy sources that are affordable to all.

Most recent heat, waves blowing across most countries of the world reminds the people on the need to wake up to the action on climate change.