President Muhammadu Buhari has put together a team to lead the country’s fight against climate change.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will serve as the Vice Chairman of the National Council on Climate Change, with Dr. Salisu Dahiru as Secretary.

Other government agencies will also be involved to ensure the Council is effective.

Advertisement

The Energy Transition Plan and Office will be a part of the National Council on Climate Change, making sure it continues its important work.

The Council will also be the main authority for Nigeria’s involvement in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, with Dr. Dahiru serving as the main contact.

The President has asked the Council to work on creating a National Climate Action Plan, which will guide all climate activities in Nigeria and strengthen the country’s relationships with other nations.

Advertisement

The Attorney General will also work on making changes to the Council’s legislation to make it run more smoothly.

The Minister of Environment emphasized that Nigeria, with the support of the President, will take a leading role in addressing climate change in Africa.

The Council has already developed a plan and is working with partners to make sure it is successful.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the Council will lead the effort and report directly to the President.