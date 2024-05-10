In a bid to ensure accountability in projects execution, Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has signed the Oyo state project monitoring bill 2024 into law.

This is to allow for the effective monitoring of projects for proper execution.

Shortly after signing the bill at the office of the Governor in Agodi, governor Makinde revealed that his administration met on ground a disjointed arrangement that was not viable enough to provide end to end visibility for some of the state project embarked upon.