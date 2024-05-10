The Nigerian Senate has approved a death penalty for drug offenders found guilty of drug Abuse .

The senate’s Decision follows the consideration of a report by a joint Committee on Judiciary , Human Rights and Legal Matters and Committee on Drugs and Narcotics on an Act to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement agency Act .

The contentious clause 11 recommending a death sentence sparked an uproar among a cross section of Lawmakers in the Senate but it was eventually passed .

Chairman of the joint committee , Senator Tahir Monguno presenting the report to amend the National drug law enforcement agency act to strengthen the operation of the agency , review penalty provisions and enhance the power of the agency to prosecute drug related offences .

During the clause by clause consideration , the Chief Whip of the Senate , Ali Ndume, disapproved of the Committee’s recommendation on clause 11 which proposes a more lenient penalty for drug offenders of not more than 25 years imprisonment , without option of fine different from what is contained in the Act which provides a life sentence .

The lawmaker proposed a death Sentence for anyone found guilty to serve as a deterrent to drug offenders

When his proposal came up for a vote by voice, the AYES won.

However some Senators strongly disagreed with the new Clause and Called for a review, but they were overruled by the Senate.

Those classified as offenders includes those who import , manufacture , produce , possess, plant or grow , buy sell or use dangerous or controlled substances .

The president of the Senate Godswill Akpabio applauded the decision of the senate adding that if the bill becomes law, it will sanitise the country and protect the future of the youths, leading to a better society.