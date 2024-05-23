An 18.3-kilometer road network connecting the federal housing estate in Adamawa state’s Girei local government region will soon receive a new design.

This is because the road’s construction has been initiated by the state government.

The main approach road is 3.5km long and has a 10.3m wide carriageway, while the internal roads are made up of numerous service roads within the estate and total 14.8km in length and 8m wide carriageway.

It is a groundbreaking event for inhabitants of Bajambure Federal Housing Girei, who have been waiting for a suitable road network to connect them to other sections of the state.

This event demonstrates that their expectations will be realised in the near future, as Governor Fintiri has stated that he is committed to completing his campaign pledge to the people.

Speaking briefly, Governor Fintiri stated that the project will be completed in 12 months and will address the residents’ concerns.

Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri further explained that the provision of infrastructure has consistently occupied a central place in his administration’s plans since he assumed office over five years ago.

The Commissioner of Works and Energy, Adamu Abubakar described the event as the manifesto of a promise-fulfilled project which he believes will meet the highest standard to ensure durability,

The contractor assured the state government of doing quality work and completing the project on record time

The District Head of Girei and Ubandoma Adamawa, Ahmed Mustafa thanked Governor Fintiri for executing numerous projects in Girei.

In appreciation, elder Vincent Adendu who spoke on behalf of the community appreciated the Governor for the project.

When completed, this road will help reduce the delays caused by the bad nature of the carriageway and ease movements around the estate.