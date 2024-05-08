As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.

As part of strategic measure to curtail flooding during the raining season, the Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside top government functionaries have inspected road and hospital building projects within Damaturu, the capital city.

While inspecting the projects, Governor Buni noted that the road project is timely to ameliorate the flooding challenges bedeviling the community.

In his remarks, Governor Buni admonished the contractor to meet deadline and specification of the projects currently ongoing.

The Yobe Governor briefly inspected the new ongoing hospital project at the state Teaching hospital.