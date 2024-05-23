The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, has supervised the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and UTEL Ltd. to connect Nigerians to foreign jobs in Kuwait, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Scandinavian countries, among others.

The MoU which was signed in Abuja and will be executed by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

According to the minister, this approach is for every Nigerian that is selected for a foreign job through NATEP, to help connect an outsourced role to the Nigerian BPO ecosystem and also support in the training a Nigerian to refresh the local workforce.

The Minister assured the partners that Nigeria is fully committed to upskilling its talent pool to power the industrial revitalization plan of the Federal Government and to also provide skilled citizens for global talent opportunities.