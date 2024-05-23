A stage collapsed at an election rally in Mexico’s northern Nuevo León state, killing at least nine people, including a toddler, and injuring about 50, according to the local governor.

The incident occurred while center-left presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez was delivering a speech in San Pedro Garza Garcia, near Monterrey.

Mr Maynez was not wounded in the collapse and was seen speaking to supporters after the tragedy. Several members of his team had been injured, he explained.

The collapse was caused by a sudden blast of wind, according to Mr Maynez’s post on X.

Emergency services took the injured to various nearby hospitals

The victims were eight adults and one child, State Governor Samuel Garcia said.

Three of those injured required surgery, he added, following a visit to a local hospital.