Nigeria signs MoU with Cuba on vaccine production, other sectors

Nigeria and Cuba have agreed to collaborate on contract manufacturing, technology transfer, and production of vaccine.

The commercialization of Cuban biopharmaceutical goods in Nigeria is also covered by this agreement.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Benaoyagha Okoyen, said in a statement on Sunday that the two countries have agreed to collaborate in other sectors.

He stated that both countries expressed interest to carry out activities to strengthen their alliance, particularly in projects involving scientific cooperation, academic collaboration, co-development agreements, and the licensing of new products.

The Expression of Interest Document was signed by Okoyen and Eduardo Diaz, President of the Group of Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries (BIOCUBAFARMA), who represented the Republic of Cuba.

Twelve countries, including Nigeria, Australia, Russia, Germany, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and Turkey, signed 18 agreements in front of delegates from over 50 countries.