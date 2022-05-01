Evacuation of civilans from Mariupol steel plant underway in Ukraine

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that citizens are being evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

The operation to pull people out of the massive Azovstal steel complex is being carried out with the International Committee of the Red Cross and in conjunction with Ukrainian and Russian officials, according to UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu.

Up to 100,000 people are thought to be still trapped in blockaded Mariupol, including up to 1,000 civilians who were holed up with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant – the only portion of the city not taken by the Russians.

According to the United Nations, the convoy to evacuate residents began on Friday and traveled 140 miles (230 kilometers) before arriving at the Mariupol plant on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the first group of roughly 100 persons was on their way to Ukrainian land.