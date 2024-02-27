The Lagos State government has signed an agreement with a Ghanaian firm, Jospong group of companies, to transform waste management in the city.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, and the Chief Executive Officer of Jospong, Joseph Agyepong.

Lagos with its vibrant population, bustling markets and dynamic industries generates more than 13000 metric tonnes of waste daily.

As part of efforts to enhance the quality of residents through effective waste management, the Lagos state government is partnering with Jospong group of companies to develop solid and liquid waste management facilities that will meet the states growing needs.

The partnership aims to establish a material recovery facility to reduce waste disposal volume at landfills, supply tricycles to PSP waste collectors among other benefits.

The agreement will be perfected through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), to see an overall improvement in waste management.