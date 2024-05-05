The federal government says it is putting policies in place to boost innovation and entrepreneurship calling on young people to take advantage of this to boost their businesses.

This comes as young ladies who own businesses were treated to a training at an MSME Stakeholders engagement series in Lagos.

According to the 2021 National Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN Survey Report, of the 38.4 million nano- and micro-businesses in Nigeria, women account for 32.9% of business ownership (NBS&SMEDAN, 2021) .

These findings highlight the momentous impact of women-owned MSMEs on the country’s economic growth and job creation.

According to the report, these businesses, led by visionary women entrepreneurs, are emerging as pivotal drivers of Nigeria’s economic resurgence, contributing significantly to the nation’s development across diverse sectors.

The need to create ample opportunities for other women to emerge has led to the creation of this program as young ladies converge to understand the policies of government as it suits their businesses

The panelists were made up of women who had, against all odds, blazed the trail in their chosen craft.

The government believes it is important that young women are empowered to grow their businesses as the more MSME’s that are created give ample opportunity for the nation to grow economically.