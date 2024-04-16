Minister Of Marine And Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has said investments in research, innovation, and technology can unlock new solutions for ocean conservation, resource efficiency, and climate resilience, paving way for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oloruntola, explained that the over-exploitation of marine resources, habitat destruction, pollution, and climate change is threatening the health and resilience of ocean ecosystems.

The Africa Blue Economy Implementation Plan proposes a way forward to overcome the challenges hindering the implementation of the Blue Economy Strategy.

Developed on a five-year basis, it integrally captures the relevant Africa blue economy components that include activities, implementation timelines, intended outputs, means of verification and actors.

The plan also specifies coordination mechanisms, modalities and architectures at continental, regional and national levels.

This gathering of stakeholders from across the region put together by African Union for Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources, said over-exploitation of marine resources, habitat destruction, pollution, and climate change threaten the health and resilience of ocean ecosystems.

They agreed that the challenges requires concerted efforts to promote responsible resource management, mitigate environmental impacts, and build resilience to climate change.