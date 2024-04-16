Katsina state Governor Dikko Umar Radda has commissioned ten new customized Armored personnel carriers to further strengthen the ground troops fighting bandits in the state.

The armored personnel vehicles will be used to open up hard to reach areas and identified bandits locations during special raids being organized by joint forces.

The dynamics of War against banditry and kidnapping have kept changing over the years due to lack of credible intelligence and modern warfare to confront the issue head on.

In the last eight months katsina state under the leadership of

Gov Dikko Radda has continued to evolve new ways to tackle insecurity, through a renewed zeal and commitment and budgetary allocation to provide necessary equipment to personnel.

Banditry attacks on remote villages have been on the increase despite the claim by the government.

Even most recently, Burdigau village was attacked by bandits killing 16 and injuring many.

Ten local government areas of the state are still witnessing pockets of attacks by the criminal groups.

But many are optimistic that the intervention by the government will go along way in addressing the lingering issues.

Shortage of armored personnel carriers in the past has disadvantaged the security personnel to take the war to the bandits location.

However, it is expected that with the supply of this vehicles and the introduction of community watch Corps and several measure introduced by the state banditry will be reduced to the barest minimum.