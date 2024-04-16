The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is set to destroy a total of three hundred and four thousand, four hundred and thirty six kilograms of illicit drugs in Badagry.

The NDLEA Chairman said the seizure was made across their formations in Lagos, which cover the hinterland, land borders, seaports and airport.

He called for citizens to see the fight against drug abuse as a civic responsibility to the nation.

In no distance time, other dignitaries will join the national drug law enforcement agency in the destruction of the exhibits.

Details soon.