To address Nigeria’s longstanding power challenges, the government and stakeholders in the power sector must embrace the use of Artificial Intelligence solutions to help combat both technical and non-technical losses in the country’s power sector.

Experts in the power sector gave this advice at a forum held recently at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Chronic electricity shortages have been one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges for decades, despite its status as Africa’s most populous nation with the largest economy.

Experts attribute part of this problem to insufficient generating capacity, leading to wasted energy that cannot be effectively distributed through the aging and inefficient grid infrastructure.

During a forum attended by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a keynote speaker identified technical and non-technical challenges facing the sector. The speaker recommended deploying AI technology to seamlessly identify and address these issues.

To ensure success, experts believe that complete data must be collected and incorporated into AI technology, which will use this data to identify and handle potential dangers and issues that the industry may face.

The professionals are confident that as Nigeria pursues its development ambitions, exploiting sophisticated technology such as AI would be critical in overcoming long-standing energy difficulties and boosting economic growth.