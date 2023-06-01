The need for a significant attitudinal change in order to effectively combat corruption at all levels of the society has been emphasised.

This was the central point of discussion at a symposium held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Nigeria, a resource-rich nation with vast potential, has long been plagued by corruption at all levels of the society.

Misappropriation of public funds, bribery, embezzlement, and nepotism have become systemic problems, hampering economic growth and undermining public trust.

It is against this background that a group of Researchers under the tutelage of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research are seeking for a reformed system.

They believe that this can be done by deploying behavioral change interventions in public and private sectors.

In their recommendations, they highlighted the role of technology and innovation in enhancing transparency and reducing opportunities for corruption across all agencies.

As the global community confronts the continuous challenges of corruption, the resounding message from these experts serves as a rallying cry for a fundamental shift in attitudes towards corrupt practices.