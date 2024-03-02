Algeria hosted envoys from energy-rich countries to a major summit aimed at tackling urgent issues and exploring new channels of partnership.

As leaders from 13 countries gathered in Algiers for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), attention focused on Algeria’s ambition to position itself as a critical natural gas supplier, particularly for European nations looking to diversify their energy sources and reduce reliance on Russia.

During the three-day meeting, which featured significant countries such as Russia, Iran, Qatar, and Venezuela, discussions focused on the changing dynamics of the energy market.

With renewable energy sources gaining traction and demand for oil and gas experiencing fluctuations, the forum provided a platform for coordination on investments, enhancing ties with consumer countries, and bolstering production capacity.

Algeria’s aspirations to become a leading gas supplier to Europe have garnered attention against the backdrop of efforts by European countries to reduce dependency on Russian energy.

As the continent’s second-largest pipeline supplier of gas, Algeria has positioned itself as a reliable partner for countries like Spain and Italy.

Premier Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Algeria last year underscored the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Highlighting Algeria’s growing prominence as an energy supplier, officials at the summit showcased the country’s commitment to providing secure and dependable energy resources.

Recent agreements, including a deal with Germany’s VNG by Algeria’s state-owned energy company Sonatrach, underscore Algeria’s strategic significance in the global energy market.

However, challenges persist for Algeria’s energy sector, despite ambitious plans to expand production, the country faces hurdle in meeting its commitments to European consumers.

Infrastructure constraints, sluggish demand, and intensified competition from other gas-producing nations pose significant obstacles to Algeria’s aspirations.