The Federal Government says it has taken decisive actions to address critical Challenges confronting Nigeria’s power sector with a gradual migration from the electricity subsidy regime .

The government further disclosed that a total amount of about N1.4 trillion subsidy burden has been taken off government from the 15% increase in tariff to unsubsidised band A customers which may be redirected to develop other sectors of the economy .

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu made these clarifications at a ministerial briefing in Abuja to Spotlight the activities of Government .

The Tinubu led administration has expressed its determination to bridge the information gap between Government and citizens.

This press conference organised by the Ministry of Information and National orientation Spotlights Nigeria’s power sector , its challenges , and activities of government so far to strengthening the sector and create a more investor friendly environment .

The Recent decision by the government to halt subsidy payment to 15% of its 12 million customers categorised as the band A Consumers has sparked various reactions among electricity consumers .

But the minister says it is a tough and necessary decision that had to be taken by government which is gradually paying off .

The Federal Government admits that Nigerians are faced with tough times caused by recent government policies but appeals for more understanding and trust in government, but also gave strong assurances that the situation will improve

The Power Minister assures that his Ministry is committed to protecting Nigerians from exploitation while maintaining its core mandate to enhance Development in the sector for sustainability in order to supply cost effective electricity to its customers.