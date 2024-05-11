The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to the purported suspension of its party chairman, Tukur Danfulani by executives of Galadima Ward in Gusau local government area of the state.The APC enjoins the public to disregard the suspension, describing it as child’s play which emanated from some disgruntled promoters of chaos who parade themselves as executives of the party in Galadima Ward where the state chairman, Tukur Danfulani hails from

The Zamfara opposition party says the move is part of tricks by some selfish politicians to destroy the APC ahead of the 2027 General election.

A press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Party, Yusuf Idris Gusau says the State Working Committee and the State Executives condemn the act in totality noting that the suspension does not hold water

The statement further added that the party is not unaware of this type of antics some politicians are planning to use to destroy the party in their plan to float a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Their target, according to Yusuf Idris is to create problems in the APC as being done in Kano and many other state chapters, but believe strongly that their evil plan will fail.

“It should also be noted that even if some members have grudges against the chairman, there are constitutional channels and laid down rules and regulations of addressing such grievances that were not followed and therefore invalidate the Suspension” The statement reads.

“Moreso, all the claims raised by the discontented persons are baseless and unfounded, created to destabilise the unity being enjoyed within the party leadership and its members at all levels” He added

“Looking at the paper that contained the purported suspension, it doesn’t have any APC logo or Galadima ward letterhead paper but an ordinary paper that is used by students of the tertiary institution which clearly demonstrated the dubious act of the suspension”

Yusuf Idris however insisted that the party will not rest on its oars until those behind the suspension are Identified in the interest of peace and unity among party faithfuls

“Machinery has been set in motion to investigate those behind the purported suspension in order to maintain peace, law, and order in the party” The party assures.